CUSportsNation.com

Colorado was down on the lower practice fields once again today, but will move up to Folsom Field for a scrimmage on Saturday.

For today's practice, Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre reports that it was basically a combination of what Monday and Friday practices will be like during the season. They went through various kicking situations such as hurry up field goals and onside kicks.

"I thought the guys did a great job of executing and understanding," MacIntyre said. "It was a good day."

Saturday's practice will be the last open practice to fans and media before the season opener against Colorado State. The Buffs will practice for an hour, starting around 9:15 a.m., and then the scrimmage portion will get underway around 10:30 a.m..

MacInyre spoke about what he's looking for in Saturday's scrimmage.