CUSportsNation.com

The Buffaloes hit the practice field on Tuesday morning in full pads for the first time this fall camp. The Colorado coaching staff used today as a half practice, half scrimmage to get the guys back acclimated to going full speed.

"Both sides made plays -- defensively and offensively," Buffs' head coach Mike MacIntyre said. "We got a lot of kickoff coverage, kickoff return covered today, so that was good. They got after it. Both sides made plays, which is what you want to see. It's exciting to watch that. I thought it was good."

According to the practice schedule released by CU, the Buffs will not practice in full pads tomorrow, but they will put the pads back on for Thursday's practice.

On Saturday, the Buffs will hold practice on Folsom Field and it will be open to the public, beginning at 10:30 a.m. It will be the last chance to see the team until the season opener against CSU on August 31.