CUSportsNation.com

The Colorado Buffaloes' football team held its fourth practice of fall camp on Monday morning, which means one important thing -- the Buffs can now put on the leg pads and go full contact.

Colorado started in T-shirts and shorts and then was able to put on the shoulder pads. Tuesday's practice will be full-go.

"I'm excited about tomorrow because we're going full pads," Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said.

As for Monday's practice, MacIntyre spoke about what they got done on the lower practice fields.

"We accomplished a lot today," MacIntyre said. "Some of the situations we covered today were different hail mays in different situations. It's become such a big deal in college football. I think the guys got a great understanding of that."

As MacIntyre has previously spoken about, the NCAA limits teams to 25 practices rather than 29, so the Buffs have to move at a faster pace.

"We have to speed it up," he said. "We have to overlap a couple each day now. Before, you had four extra days and a little bit more time. But I think it'll be good. We put it in early and can keep going over it more times."