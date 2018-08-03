CUSportsNation.com

Colorado was down on the lower practice fields today for day two of fall camp. Buffs' head coach Mike MacIntyre said that it "was another good day" of practice.

Situationally, MacIntyre reported that the Buffs worked on two-point conversions and subbing in the field goal unit after touchdowns. He noted that in years past, there would be plenty of time for substitutions after a TD, but now you have to get the guys on the field quicker.

The Pac-12 and NCAA are working to cut down on the length of games, and they're doing that with the new halftime rule, which cuts that time down to 15 minutes.

"I don't mind having the halftime cut shorter. I don't mind that," MacIntyre said.

MacIntyre added that some of these rules aren't so much about cutting down on the length of the game, but getting rid of unnecessary stoppages throughout the game.

He also discussed the new redshirt rule, which allows players to play in up to four games during the season and can still utilize a redshirt.

"I think you'll see it late in the season and in bowl game situations," MacIntyre said. "I think there will be some key [moments] in the season -- playing a guy here and there to get him more experience. I think it's a great rule for young people to get an opportunity."