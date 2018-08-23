CUSportsNation.com

The pads have been popping down on the lower practice fields this week, but Thursday was a bit of a lighter practice in preparation for Friday's evening scrimmage that is closed to the public.

As for Thursday's practice, which was practice No. 19 for the Buffaloes in August, Buffs' head coach Mike MacIntyre liked what he saw.

"I thought they flew around, and [we] did a lot of moving the field, and a lot of kickoff/kickoff return type things today too," he said.

As MacIntyre takes a step back and looks at the entirety of fall camp, he feels that the team has really progressed.

"I definitely feel like they want to play against someone else and hit somebody else," MacIntyre said with a smile. "They've bought in completely. There's been a lot of great leadership. It's been really, really good."

