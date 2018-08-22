CUSportsNation.com

Last season, cornerback Trey Udoffia had to fill some pretty big shoes replacing NFL talent.

He had some great moments during the year but also, teams picked on him often as he played opposite of Isaiah Oliver, who was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft earlier this year.

"He really played well for us at different times last year," Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike MacIntyre said.

Udoffia has been nicked up a little bit during fall camp, but he's back full strength now.

"The last three practices, he's really done well," said MacIntyre. "He was slowed down a bit early with a small injury that held him out for a few days, but the last few days he's played really well. He's a big corner who's athletic. I'm looking for him to make plays for us this year."

Once again, Udoffia has big shoes to fill with Oliver off to the Atlanta Falcons, but the Buffs' cornerback corps may be deeper than it was a season ago. Dante Wigley should be improved from last season, Chris Miller has a lot of talent as a redshirt freshman, and junior college transfer Delrick Abrams Jr. is solid.

"They're good players," MacIntyre said. "They'll be able to rotate in and out and be able to do good things for us."

Premium subscribers: Click here to continue reading

---

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!