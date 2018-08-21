CUSportsNation.com

On Tuesday following practice No. 17, Colorado head football coach Mike MacIntyre broke the unfortunate news that sophomore tight end Jared Poplawski is missing the 2018 season.

Poplawski suffered an ACL tear against USC last November and recovered quickly from that injury, but he underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday afternoon.

"His knee is fine; he tore his shoulder," MacIntyre said. "It has to get operated on. He's done for the year. It's a shame. We just found three days ago; we had the surgery set for today."

Over the weekend, Colorado announced that redshirt freshman tight end Brady Russell was put on scholarship. His presence will be much needed, as the Buffs are thin at tight end.

"Brady has done well," said MacIntyre. "We'd love to have Pop, but we're glad we've got Brady and Darrion Jones and Chris Bounds."

Jones came in as a junior college transfer in January, and although he got off to a slow start, he's starting to find his stride.

"He's doing really well," MacIntyre said. "He was a little bit behind when we first got in the spring, but this fall camp, he's made some big catches and blocked well. He's kept improving."

