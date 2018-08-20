CUSportsNation.com

After taking Sunday off, which the Buffs have done all August, the CU football team was back on the practice fields on Monday for practice No. 16 of fall camp.

"Today we were in full pads and had a good, physical practice, which was good," Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said. "[On Sunday], we were able to review all of the scrimmage tape from Friday and practice on Saturday. I thought today was very productive."

While the Buffs have another week and a half to go until their first game of the season, their opponent, the CSU Rams, play its first game this Saturday against Hawaii.

This point of fall camp can bring on some fatigue and can be tough, but the Buffs continue to press on.

