CUSportsNation.com

The Colorado Buffaloes held a scrimmage on Friday under the lights at Folsom Field. The practice was closed to the public.

Following Saturday's practice, which was day 15 of fall camp for CU, head coach Mike MacIntyre gave his quick thoughts about the scrimmage and the latest practice.

"After looking at the scrimmage last night and all we did, I thought it went well," he said. "I thought in all phases, we got a lot accomplished, which was good.

"Today, we had a good practice. We were going over a lot of different special teams situations and a lot of moving the field offensively and defensively and all of the different situations that come up in a game. I thought it was a good day for that."

Quick hitters

-- MacIntyre continues to be impressed with the play of defensive lineman Israel Antwine, a true freshman, who figures to be a regular in the rotation on the D-line.

He also mentioned true freshman safety Hasaan Hypolite as a player he's impressed with.

"Hasaan is very physical, athetlic, and he's still kind of learning everything, but he brings a physical presence to the secondary -- very physical player," said MacIntyre.

-- MacIntyre noted that safety Nick Fisher is having the best camp he's ever had. The senior has added a big leadership role for the defense.

"You can tell he's a veteran now and doing a great job taking the younger guys under his wing," MacIntyre said.

Premium subscribers: Click here to continue reading

---

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!