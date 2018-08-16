CUSportsNation.com

Fall camp feels like it just started yesterday for the Colorado Buffaloes, but they finished practice No. 13 on Thursday afternoon. CU head coach Mike MacIntyre raved about Wednesday's practice, and he liked what he saw from the team on Thursday as well.

"We had a good practice today," he said. "We were just in [shoulder pads]. A lot of special teams, a lot of move the field type situational practice. We got a lot accomplished, and we covered a ton of stuff in special teams -- kickoffs after penalty, after a safety.

"All of those types of things that don't happen often but you better cover them a lot. This was our second time to do that, and I thought they were a lot sharper today than the last time we did it."

Believe it or not, the Buffs' season opener against Colorado State is just fifteen days away. The Colorado coaching staff has been preparing for the matchup for a couple of months.

---

