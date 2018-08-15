CUSportsNation.com

Colorado Football Practice Report: Day 12
News broke earlier this week that Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo was hospitalized due to feeling numbness in his feet, and his status for the Buffs-Rams' season opener is in question.
CU head coach Mike MacIntyre didn't meet with the media on Tuesday, but when he did on Wednesday, he offered up support for Bobo.
"We've been texting back and forth. I sure hope he's doing well," MacIntyre said. "He's a great man, a great coach. We have a lot of common; he's a coach's son, like me. I think the world of him and I hope they figure out exactly what's going on. I have been praying for him."
MacIntyre continued on and talked about the Buffs' 12th practice of fall camp, which he raved about.
"Today was a really good practice. I think this was one of our best practices," he said. "The energy was there, and we were running around in the heat, which was good. Overall, both sides did really well. I think we made a big step today."
