CUSportsNation.com

The Colorado Buffaloes officially began fall camp yesterday as players reported and had meetings, but Thursday was the first day that CU hit the practice field.

The Mike MacIntyre led team was down on the outside practice field in shirts and shorts and practiced from 8:35 to 11:35 this morning.

"You're always a little rusty for the first day, but we got a lot of things accomplished," MacIntyre said. "I was pleased with that."

This is MacIntyre's sixth season as the Buffs' head coach, and he noted that his methods of beginning fall camp haven't changed a whole lot over the years. One thing that has changed is the amount of practices that colleges get now, and there are now longer two practices allowed in one day. Teams are allowed, however, to have a practice and a walkthrough in the same day, which CU is utilizing this August.

Colorado will have 25 practices before its first game against Colorado State, rather than the old number of 29 total practices.

"That makes a big difference," MacIntyre stated. "You have to put in situations a little earlier. We did two-minute today -- worked it, understood it, went over it."

In terms of the two-minute drill, MacIntyre praised his quarterbacks with how seasoned they are managing the situation, and mentioned that his defense has played against so many no-huddle offenses and are used to it by now.

MacIntyre and the coaching staff have a lot of teaching to do for the next few weeks, and they're selective of when to push them hard or when to ease them in to certain aspects.

"We have different phases of practice," explained MacIntyre. "We're going to push them in certain areas, and we're going to have walkthroughs in areas because you're doing so much teaching. It's a combination."