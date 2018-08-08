Davion Taylor came to Colorado this January with extremely high expectations.

Rivals.com had him ranked as a near four-star prospect, and ESPN did in fact have him rated as a four-star recruit. He also held offers from the likes of Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Missouri, and all three SEC schools pursued him down to the last minute.

Taylor ended up signing with the Buffaloes and came in to play the Buff backer role, which is CU's hybird outside linebacker/safety position. The true junior practiced at the Buff backer spot in the spring and is continuing that in August during fall camp.

"I think it fits me well," Taylor told CUSportsNation.com about the Buff backer spot. "When I first came in the spring, I thought it was kind of difficult. I had to learn a lot of plays. It was a big change from junior college, but over time, I think I'm progressing real well. I think it's a perfect fit; I love it."

Interestingly enough, Taylor didn't play football in high school. According to his profile on cubuffs.com, Taylor did not play football in high school due to religious beliefs. He did receive her blessing to play football on Saturdays though.