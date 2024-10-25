Colorado flips 2025 DL recruit Christian Hudson from UCF

Colorado continues to build as much momentum off the field as it has on it this season. The Buffs added their latest piece to the 2025 class Friday when high three-star defensive lineman Christian Hudson announced his flip from UCF to CU.

The decision does not come as a major surprise considering Deion Sanders' program has been quite involved in pursuing the 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle recruit this fall.

CU first offered the Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland senior in early September with defensive line coach Damione Lewis and assistant Warren Sapp making Hudson a priority from that point.

Eventually, Colorado's coaches were able to get Hudson out on a visit for their game against Kansas State earlier this month. That contest followed a big win on the road at UCF in late September that allowed the defensive line prospect to see the Buffs face the team he had been committed to since July.

Hudson had a positive visit on his trip to Boulder, and he told Rivals national director Adam Gorney that the trip left a "big impression" on him.

Friday, he officially made the call to announce his flip to Colorado, and the visit to CU helped seal the decision for the high three-star prospect.

“They made me feel at home and they’re definitely building something special up there," Hudson told Rivals analyst John Garcia Jr. about his decision to pick CU. "And, I wanna be a part of that and they’re going to help me get to the next level."

Hudson is now the ninth high school commit for CU in the 2025 class as the Buffs continue to be selective with who they pursue on the recruiting trail.

The new Colorado pledge visited alongside a couple other big names as Ohio State edge rusher London Merrit and five-star outside linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng also visited Boulder for the Kansas State game.

CU is set to host five-star quarterback Julian Lewis on another visit this weekend while newly-offered former ASU commit Adrian Wilson is also set to be on campus in Boulder for the game against Cincinnati.