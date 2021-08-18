Colorado eyeing Rocky Mountain OT Ethan Thomason as an early 2023 target

As we inch closer to Sept. 1, the first day that coaches can initiate contact with Class of 2023 recruits, in-state (Rocky Mountain) offensive tackle and Fort Collins native Ethan Thomason is bracing for a likely intensification of his recruitment process.

Thomason has already begun to see suitors line up.

Colorado State was his first offer in early June and since then, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech have also entered the fray.

As a healthy initial list of offers have come across his plate, Thomason simultaneously has been a pretty busy bee over the summer, checking out campuses and attending football camps at a total of a dozen schools.

His visits to Iowa State and Oklahoma State were unofficials, while Thomason also competed in camps at: K-State, Colorado State, CU, Brigham Young, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Baylor, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Michigan State.

“It’s been extremely exciting," Thomason said of the process so far. "I’m so grateful for all the schools that are currently after me. It’s been so much fun.”

Thomason mentioned BYU, Michigan State, Miami and Wyoming as programs on his radar currently that could be close to offering on or around Sept. 1.

Until then, he's tried to stay even-keeled about his recruitment as he looks forward to programs beginning to differentiate themselves from the pack once more contact with 2023 prospects is allowed.

“I would say it’s pretty level right now and of course, (programs) can only show as much interest as is legal, with me having to call them," he said. "I think that can change starting Sept. 1 — I can really see which (schools) are for real.”