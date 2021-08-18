Colorado eyeing Rocky Mountain OT Ethan Thomason as an early 2023 target
As we inch closer to Sept. 1, the first day that coaches can initiate contact with Class of 2023 recruits, in-state (Rocky Mountain) offensive tackle and Fort Collins native Ethan Thomason is bracing for a likely intensification of his recruitment process.
Thomason has already begun to see suitors line up.
Colorado State was his first offer in early June and since then, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech have also entered the fray.
As a healthy initial list of offers have come across his plate, Thomason simultaneously has been a pretty busy bee over the summer, checking out campuses and attending football camps at a total of a dozen schools.
His visits to Iowa State and Oklahoma State were unofficials, while Thomason also competed in camps at: K-State, Colorado State, CU, Brigham Young, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Baylor, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Michigan State.
“It’s been extremely exciting," Thomason said of the process so far. "I’m so grateful for all the schools that are currently after me. It’s been so much fun.”
Thomason mentioned BYU, Michigan State, Miami and Wyoming as programs on his radar currently that could be close to offering on or around Sept. 1.
Until then, he's tried to stay even-keeled about his recruitment as he looks forward to programs beginning to differentiate themselves from the pack once more contact with 2023 prospects is allowed.
“I would say it’s pretty level right now and of course, (programs) can only show as much interest as is legal, with me having to call them," he said. "I think that can change starting Sept. 1 — I can really see which (schools) are for real.”
Colorado is the most recent program to have offered Thomason, with Mitch Rodrigue doing so over the phone back on Aug. 2.
Earlier this summer, back in mid-June, he was in Boulder, attending a camp the Buffs hosted.
While the Buffs represent a close-to-home, in-state option for him, as of right now, Thomason grouped CU with what he had to say about the rest of the pack above; until things start heating up, beginning Sept. 1, it'll be difficult to start picking favorites early on.
“It’s more introductory," he said. "I’ve talked with coach Rod a little bit, as much as I can. But I talked to him on the phone a couple of weeks ago.”
How long Thomason stays on the market remains to be seen.
The Buffs recently lost out to Oklahoma on 2023 center and Durango High School standout Joshua Bates, and Bates even had a firm connection to Boulder in that his father played for the Buffs in the early 2000s.
A smart bettor wouldn't assume that someone like Thomason, a 6-foot-8, 295-pound prospect, will be available forever.
“That’s a big advantage in being able to get my hands up fast and I’m pretty athletic — I move pretty well for my size — and have a good attitude," Thomason said. "I love to finish blocks in the run game.”
Given how well-travelled Thomason already is, moving forward, he aims to continue to keep turning heads at whatever camps or schools he shows up to — not only for himself but as a representative of Centennial State high school prospects in general.
“Colorado kids are not nearly as hyped and Colorado is vastly under-recruited for how many great players we have," he said. "We have to prove ourselves more.”