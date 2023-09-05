For the first time since Dec. 6, 2020, the Colorado Buffaloes are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Colorado checks in at No. 22 in this week's AP poll and No. 25 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Buffs came into the 2023 season unranked and were also projected to finish 11th in the Pac-12 according to league voters. Colorado proceeded to upset then-No. 17 TCU on Saturday, 45-42 on the road and dropping the Horned Frogs out of Tuesday’s rankings following the loss.

Head coach Deion Sanders was informed of the ranking during Tuesday's press conference.

"Awesome," he said in reaction to the rankings.

"I don't care what no one says about where we should be ranked," Sanders said. "I don't care about no ranking. I care about how we practice tomorrow that's what I'm caring about right now. A ranking is doesn't have a record does it?"

The Buffs return to action Saturday as they open their home schedule at 10 a.m. against rival Nebraska at Folsom Field. The Cornhuskers enter the matchup 0-1 after falling to Minnesota in their opener last week.