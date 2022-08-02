In seasons past, offenses had to find a way to overcome two prominent barriers on Colorado's defense -- outside linebacker Carson Wells and inside linebacker Nate Landman.

Wells and Landman have moved on to the NFL as undrafted free agents -- Wells with the Bengals and Landman with the Falcons -- but coach Karl Dorrell is confident that he has more defensive weapons in stable to fill those voids.

“Linebacker wise, we're doing really good there,” Dorrell said back in the spring. “Isaac Hurtado keeps making plays, Eoghan Kerry, he’s making plays, Alvin Williams, he’s making plays. … We got some veteran guys at the starter position, but the younger talent is really talented enough that we feel comfortable making plays.”

The Buffs can only hope Dorrell’s confidence reflects the respective performances in the fall. Last season, even with Wells, CU ranked 126th out of 129 FBS teams with just 13 sacks in 12 games.

The new 4-3 base defense could potentially allow Colorado more openings for QB pressures and sacks.