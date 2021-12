Colorado Early Signing Period Announcement Guide

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 15, is the first day (through Friday) that 2022 recruits can sign national letters of intent ahead of the traditional signing period in February. Below is a look at when CU's 2022 pledges will be signing.

Note: Not all of CU's 2022 commits have formally announced signing times for Wednesday; the Buffaloes expect to sign the vast majority of their 19 verbal commits be end the end of the day.