Colorado demolishes Oregon State, 90-64, to kick off three-game road swing

Beginning a critical three-game road trip Tuesday night in Corvallis, the Buffaloes got things off to a good start, defeating the last-place Oregon State Beavers, 90-64, behind Jabari Walker ’s (24 points, 15 rounds) 13th double double of the season.

Walker’s 24 points tied his career-high while his 15 rebounds set a new personal best for him in his collegiate career.

Walker has now contributed double doubles in four straight games, staying atop the Pac-12 leaderboards in that category, while helping deal the Beavers (3-20, 1-12 Pac-12) their 10th straight loss.

The Beavs led briefly in the first half and went on a 9-2 run to begin the second half, but aside from that, Tuesday night featured a pretty solid all-around game for the Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12).

“I was really pleased with our effort tonight,” Tad Boyle told KOA’s Mark Johnson after the game. “When you win going away on the road, it doesn’t happen very often — you’ve got to enjoy it.”

CU’s 20 assists were a season-high and the Buffs dominated the glass, out-rebounding OSU, 45-25.

Walker did most of the heavy lifting as far as rebounding was concerned, but Nique Clifforc was next with seven while Tristan da Silva and K.J. Simpson both grabbed five apiece.

Colorado continued its hot streak from downtown, going 10-of-21 on three-pointers (48%).

In total, five Buffaloes scored in the double digits.

Aside from Walker, Luke O’Brien scored a career-best 14 points off the bench, Clifford had 14, as well, while da Silva contributed 15 and Simpson, also coming off the bench, added 10.

The Buffs shot a perfect 50% (31-of-62) from the floor in the win.

“We played free,” Walker told Johnson. “We played (OSU) before, so it wasn’t really about the scouting report. It was just about effort, going out there and seeing who wanted it more. It was definitely a great feeling tonight."