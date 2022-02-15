Colorado demolishes Oregon State, 90-64, to kick off three-game road swing
Beginning a critical three-game road trip Tuesday night in Corvallis, the Buffaloes got things off to a good start, defeating the last-place Oregon State Beavers, 90-64, behind Jabari Walker’s (24 points, 15 rounds) 13th double double of the season.
Walker’s 24 points tied his career-high while his 15 rebounds set a new personal best for him in his collegiate career.
Walker has now contributed double doubles in four straight games, staying atop the Pac-12 leaderboards in that category, while helping deal the Beavers (3-20, 1-12 Pac-12) their 10th straight loss.
The Beavs led briefly in the first half and went on a 9-2 run to begin the second half, but aside from that, Tuesday night featured a pretty solid all-around game for the Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12).
“I was really pleased with our effort tonight,” Tad Boyle told KOA’s Mark Johnson after the game. “When you win going away on the road, it doesn’t happen very often — you’ve got to enjoy it.”
CU’s 20 assists were a season-high and the Buffs dominated the glass, out-rebounding OSU, 45-25.
Walker did most of the heavy lifting as far as rebounding was concerned, but Nique Clifforc was next with seven while Tristan da Silva and K.J. Simpson both grabbed five apiece.
Colorado continued its hot streak from downtown, going 10-of-21 on three-pointers (48%).
In total, five Buffaloes scored in the double digits.
Aside from Walker, Luke O’Brien scored a career-best 14 points off the bench, Clifford had 14, as well, while da Silva contributed 15 and Simpson, also coming off the bench, added 10.
The Buffs shot a perfect 50% (31-of-62) from the floor in the win.
“We played free,” Walker told Johnson. “We played (OSU) before, so it wasn’t really about the scouting report. It was just about effort, going out there and seeing who wanted it more. It was definitely a great feeling tonight."
CU started the game with some energy, taking an 11-6 lead at the first media timeout following a layup by da Silva.
But turnovers partially allowed the Beavers to get back into things, and with 12:29 left before halftime, they took a 16-13 lead behind a Maurice Calloo jumper.
After a pair of Walker free throws (he went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe Tuesday) put Colorado up, 30-24, later in the first half, the Beavers rallied once more, tying the game at 30 with 4:16 before halftime.
However, CU closed out the first half on a very strong note, going on a 14-2 run to take a 44-32 lead at the halfway point.
Walker hit a pair of three-pointers during that span, which started off as a 9-0 Buffs run, and Simpson hit a jumper with 34 seconds left that served as the final basket of the half.
Colorado’s 10-point lead had shrunk to five less than four minutes into the second half and the Beavs hung around within single digits until about the under-12 media timeout.
Shortly thereafter, back-to-back baskets by O’Brien started to bust things open, and CU led, 67-54, with 9:53 to go.
O’Brien was 5-of-6 from the floor, including a 3-for-4 clip from deep, and added three rebounds to his career-high offensive night.
"There's nobody happier for Luke than his teammates, because he's such a great teammate himself, when he plays well, I think his teammates really appreciate that,” Boyle said. “It's neat to see."
At the 8:22 mark, Oregon State trailed by 10, 69-59, but over the next six minutes, the Buffs erupted for a 17-0 run, effectively putting the final nails on OSU’s coffin.
The Beavs managed just five points in the final 8:22 of play, allowing Colorado to cruise to its third straight victory.
Tuesday’s contest in Corvallis was the first of three games CU will play in a five-day span leading into this Saturday.
Next up for the Buffs is a Thursday night showdown at Haas Pavilion against Cal Berkeley.
Per Boyle, he’ll lead a light practice Wednesday — nothing too strenuous — ahead of the 7:30 p.m. MST tipoff Thursday evening.
“We’ve got to have great energy Thursday night,” he said. “...We’re not going to go hard, I know that, but we’re going to do something to get the gameplan in, get some stretching in and shooting and be ready to rock and roll on Thursday.”