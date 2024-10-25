Colorado DE Nikhil Webb Walker diagnosed with lymphoma

Colorado defense end Nikhil Webb Walker announced he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

In a newly released Well Off video, Webb Walker addressed his teammates with a medical update and provided a message for them as he undergoes chemotherapy. Webb Walker discussed in the video that he was away from the team after missing the last two games once he noticed a bump on his chest. After he received the results of the test, he spoke with the team about his journey and said that his from of lymphoma is treatable.

“I wanna see y’all boys do what y’all do and just keep winning — conference championship, bowl game, national championship — so that’s why I’ve kept it under wraps,” Webb Walker said. “I’ve been in and out, but just being here has helped me with the whole process and really just deal with it. … Thank you all boys cause you all have made it easier on me.”

Webb Walker transferred to Colorado last season from New Mexico State. This year he has played a key role on special teams within the first five games and he also saw action on defense during CU’s 48-21 at Central Florida on Sept. 28. However, Webb-Walker has not seen the field since.

“Even though it’s tough and I never thought this would happen to me, it’s just the Lord’s way and it’s His plan,” Webb Walker said.

Webb Walker didn’t want to be a “distraction” he said in his address to the team, but head coach Deion Sanders assured him that he is a “blessing” and not a distraction. Sanders and the team will be standing by his side as he undergoes treatment.

“First of all, you’re never a distraction,” Sanders said. “You’re a blessing, and you allow us to understand what life really is. We play the childish game of college football that we can make millions of dollars on and bring people satisfaction. We give them ups and downs, we give them any kind of emotion. But what you’re dealing with is real, and the way you dealt with it has been just admirable.

“We love you, we appreciate you, we’re here for you. … We want to keep in contact with you because I know you’re gonna go to the crib and come back and forth, so you can be settled and be at ease and peace. But understand that we love you and there’s always a place for you here. You good? We love you, man.”