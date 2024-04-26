The Buffs are now getting a productive addition to their running back group after transfer portal movement depleted the unit.

The dominos began to fall as Amos backed away his previous commitment to Mississippi State, posting on X “Options opened!” while visiting CU on Thursday. Amos sent another post that stated, “Decommitting from Miss St” early Friday morning followed by his pledge to the Buffs later on in the day.

After taking a look at Colorado this weekend, former Miami (Ohio) running back Rashad Amos decided to commit and bring his talents to Boulder.

At 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds, Amos rushed for 1,075 yards with four 100-plus yard games and 13 touchdowns at Miami (Ohio) last season. His 1,000-yard season with the RedHawks gave him a three-star Rivals transfer rating. Prior to Miami (Ohio), he spent three seasons at South Carolina leaving him with two years of remaining eligibility as he makes the move to CU.

The Fayetteville, Georgia native, who only committed to Mississippi State on April 13, saved his best performance for last in 2023. He rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in the Cure Bowl against Appalachian State.

Three of his rushing performances that went for over 100 yards came in the final six games with a 163-yard showing against Ohio on the road and 118 yards against Akron. In that contest, Amos only carried the ball 15 times and also had two touchdowns.

His flip from Mississippi State to Colorado was necessary for the Buffs to replenish the position group after Alton McCaskill, Sy’veon Wilkerson and Dylan Edwards entered their names into the portal this spring. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur revealed after Thursday's spring practice that the Buffs were working with only one healthy running back on Wednesday.

Amos joins two other scholarship running backs on the roster, freshman Micah Welch and recently added Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden. Hayden and Amos will likely battle for the top spot this fall as both of them bring plenty of backfield experience to Colorado.