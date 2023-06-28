Colorado commit Winston Watkins Jr. having productive offseason
Nicolette Edwards
Between camps, events and practice, receiver Winston Watkins Jr. can be seen repping the Buffs’ gloves while running routes.
The five-star prospect brought head coach Deion Sanders' Florida pipeline to fruition as he was one of the first commitments (Dec. 4) in the Sanders’ era at Colorado. Since his commitment, the Florida-based prospect has worked up the ranks landing at No. 7 in the 2025 class on the new Rivals250 this week.
Watkins’s production this offseason has showcased his mature, strong and fast playing style. Despite his 5-foot-10 stature, he pushes against the undersized narratives being a head-turner between the hashes.
As Watkins continues to show why he’s in the top 10 of the 2025 class, he's continued to try and recruit that same elite talent to Colorado’s program.
“Too many names to name,” said Winston, who was recently surrounded by some top talent at the OT7 passing tournament in California. “I might leave somebody out, but I try to recruit everywhere I go. If I see some great talent, I try to get them out there with some great talent in Colorado.”
