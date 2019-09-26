News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 17:49:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Dominique Clifford's commitment to CU reflects shared vision with Tad Boyle

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

Last week, Colorado Springs native and three-star 2020 shooting guard Dominique Clifford announced a verbal commitment to Tad Boyle and Colorado, joining fellow Coloradan Luke O'Brien (Columbine) a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}