Since Colorado fired Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, one question hung over the Buffs, even as they played out the rest of their 2022 schedule – who would they turn to next to lead their program?

A slew of candidates have been suggested by any number of media outlets, satiating an unquenchable thirst that exists for the intrigue of the coaching carousel. We’ve done it ourselves, with two coaching hot boards that included roughly two dozen different possibilities between them.

With Colorado’s season now over and the search seemingly nearing its end, especially as other schools with vacancies have made hires, it’s time to move past some of the peripheral options and take a more thorough look at some of the biggest, most viable contenders for the position.

We’ll start today with the glitziest name on the list: Deion Sanders.

The resume

Current position: Jackson State head coach

Age: 55

Years of head-coaching experience: 3

Career record: 26-5

Accomplishments of note: Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, nine-time All Pro, two-time Super Bowl champion, 1994 NFL defensive player of the year, 2021 SWAC coach of the year, 2021 FCS Eddie Robinson national coach of the year, 2021 SWAC championship

Why it makes sense

Of all the potential hires, none would give Colorado the kind of spark that the program so desperately needs after languishing for the better part of two decades.

Going beyond what might happen on the field, hiring Sanders would instantly make Colorado one of the most relevant teams nationally, even if the Buffs take a year or two to work their way into Pac-12 contention. He’s one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play and one of the most iconic players of his era. Between the “Coach Prime” moniker, the gold whistle and the swag that’s not quite matched by anyone else roaming a college football sideline, Sanders has a profile that’s unlike anyone else coaching the sport, the kinds of things that land him on magazine covers and as a 60 Minutes profile subject.

Of course, those aren’t necessarily attributes that lead to wins. Ultimately, that’s what Colorado wants, right? Well, Sanders might just be able to provide that, too, if his brief coaching career has provided any indication.

He has posted back-to-back 11-win seasons at Jackson State, a historically Black university in Jackson, Miss. In his time at the school, his teams have gone 26-5. In the three seasons before Sanders was hired, the Tigers’ combined record was 12-21. This season, Jackson State is 11-0 heading into Saturday’s SWAC championship against Southern and is ranked fifth nationally in the FCS. His current team is explosive offensively (ranking eighth in FCS in points per game, with 37.5) and stingy defensively (ranking first in FCS in points allowed per game, with 10.1).

Those stellar on-field results speak to his coaching acumen, sure, but also to the talent he has managed to stockpile in Jackson. Sanders’ son, Shedeur, is among the best quarterbacks in the country at any level, with 3,083 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions as a sophomore this season. He can recruit well outside of his own family, too. Last December, Jackson State signed wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 ranked prospect nationally in the 2022 class who spurned offers from Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Florida State, among many others.

That success raises a natural question – if he can recruit talent that effectively at Jackson State, what might he be able to do at a Power Five program? Along with his fame, it’s a central part of his appeal.

There’s reason to believe Colorado could put forth a compelling pitch. The school has already reportedly made an offer that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports. It would represent a significant raise from the $300,000 a year he earns at Jackson State, though for someone with Sanders’ NFL experience and wealth, that may not matter quite as much as it would to other coaches. It would give him a chance to compete in one of the sport’s biggest conferences, one with a path to the College Football Playoff that should theoretically get more manageable once USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten.

The rebuilding process under Sanders might only be so long and arduous. The advent of the one-time transfer exemption has made restocking a roster to compete immediately easier than ever under the right coach and in Sanders’ case, he could bring along some of his stars at Jackson State with him to Boulder, like his son and Hunter.

A Sanders hiring at Colorado would do more than just create excitement – it would likely be extremely lucrative for the athletic department, from season-tickets sales to merchandise to donations to the program. Sanders is an adept fundraiser himself, having secured private donations from Walmart to build Jackson State a sorely-needed new practice field and pitching in some of his own money to complete a new football facility. The extra attention paid to the program and its coach would almost certainly increase NIL opportunities for players and recruits, distinguishing Colorado and making it a more attractive destination.

For the first time in some time, the Buffs would have a clear and unmistakable identity.