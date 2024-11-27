Colorado closes Maui Invitational with a loss to No. 5 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) takes a shot against Colorado guard Julian Hammond III during the final round of the Maui Invitational. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado’s momentum after Tuesday’s win against No. 2 UConn eventually dissipated as No. 5 Iowa State delivered a 99-71 loss to the Buffs in the fifth-place game at the Maui Invitational. What started as a back-and-forth battle between the Buffs and Cyclones quickly faded as Colorado (5-2) committed nine turnovers in the first half putting CU in a compromising position that led to 20 points off of turnovers for ISU. The turnovers continued the rest of the day as the Cyclones’ dominant defense held Colorado to 48.1% shooting from the field and accumulated 13 steals against the Buffs. Colorado’s 18 turnovers and ISU’s 37 points off those turnovers added up to a frustrating performance for a CU team that had just secured a win over the Huskies a day earlier. "I wasn't a math major but I can add 51 points of their 99 came off of offensive rebounds where we don't box out or we get punked, beat, whatever you want to say, and then the other 37 ... off turnovers and 14 off second-chance points," head coach Tad Boyle said. "So 51 of their 99 that we have a direct result of causing or giving up or whatever you want to say. "With that being said, our half court defense wasn't very good, either. So you put the combination of the turnovers and not boxing out and not guarding as a team, and this is what you get against a good team. Iowa State is a hell of a program, hell of a team. They're well-coached. We're not. There you have it."

Iowa State’s defense played a significant role in the 28-point victory, but its performance in the front court kept Colorado at a more than safe distance throughout the game. The Cyclones (5-1) finished with six double-digit scorers including Milan Momcilovic, who led the charge with 24 points (9 of 13 from the field, 6 of 9 from 3), and Curtis Jones, who scored 12 points in the second half and 19 total to help increase ISU’s margin in the win. Colorado wasn’t able to generate stops or get to the free-throw line frequently as ISU shot 60.3% (35 of 58) from the field and 44% (11 of 25)from 3. The second half was when Colorado felt the brunt of the bleeding as ISU outscored the Buffs 54-37 and shot 64% from the field over the final 20 minutes. "We just couldn't get stops," Andrej Jakimovski said. "For us everything starts on the defensive end and they scored 99 points, so we just couldn't get stops. And like coach said, we didn't take care of the ball, and those are two huge things for us, and we lost that game.