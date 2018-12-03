CUSportsNation.com

Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker is expected to be named Colorado's head football coach early this week, barring something completely unexpected, with the announcement coming as soon as Monday.

Once he is officially hired, there is not a honeymoon period. Tucker will have just a couple of weeks until the December National Signing Day and will also work to fill a staff of assistant coaches.

Tucker will have just two recruiting weekends to host current commits who have not officially visited yet. The in-state pledges -- QB Ty Evans, OL Jake Wiley and Austin Johnson, running back Joshia Davis, and linebacker Alec Pell -- are locked in to officially visit CU this weekend.