CUSportsNation.com

Colorado Buffaloes Football: Junior Day Visitor Preview
The Colorado Buffaloes are hosting its first Junior Day under new head football coach Mel Tucker on Saturday. The Buffaloes are expected to have some of the top recruits in the Centennial State on ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news