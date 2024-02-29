Rivals’ No. 12-ranked recruit in the 2026 class Aaron Gregory has never traveled to Colorado, but he’ll soon see what Boulder and the Buffs’ program have to offer.

The star wideout out from Douglas County High School (Douglasville, Georgia) is set for a visit at Colorado on March 22. He has other visits lined up including LSU, Clemson, Tennessee and Oklahoma. However, as Gregory navigates his early recruitment, CU is certainly a program of intrigue.

“It was crazy because they just got Prime Time [head coach Deion Sanders] not too long ago,” Gregory said on his recent offer from Colorado that came in Feb. 21. “It's like, 'Dang, OK, he actually sees my work I put in.' So, it was a crazy experience for me. It was a good moment.”

Gregory’s work during his sophomore season hasn’t gone unnoticed as he averaged 79.5 yards per game for the Tigers. In 10 games last season, he recorded 41 catches, 795 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 173-pound pass catcher was apart of the Tigers’ championship run as they made it to the final four in the 6A Georgia high school playoffs.