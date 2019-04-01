Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 10:34:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado becomes first P5 school to offer Mississippi ATH Joe Perkins

Yypcywjdpkitivkimntw
Rivals.com
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Madison (Miss.) Ridgeland Academy athlete Joe Perkins got a follow on Twitter from Colorado recruiting assistant Blake Lane, and they quickly got to messaging back and forth.A couple of days later,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}