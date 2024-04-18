Tad Boyle continues to the process of building his roster for Colorado's move to the Big 12. The Buffs added a key piece of the puzzle Thursday as standout Division II forward and Colorado Mesa star Trevor Baskin announced his pledge to the in-state program after taking a recent visit to CU.

Baskin earned the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference player of the year award this year after averaging 18.2 points to lead the Mavericks to go along with 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. That was good enough to finish top five in all three categories among players in the RMAC this season.

The move to Boulder brings the 6-foot-9, 200-pound Arvada native closer to home after a standout high school career at Pomona High School. He also visited Colorado State recently and eventually decided between CU and its in-state rival Thursday.

Baskin joins the Buffs as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility left and will help fill the void left by Tristan da Silva as a versatile forward in Boyle's lineup. In addition to what he brings on the offensive end of the floor, the new transfer addition for CU can also impact the game on defense as well.

He finished the season second in his league with 1.4 blocks per game and was in the top 20 with 1.1 steals.

Baskin scored at least 20 points in 10 games in his final season at CMU including a 43-point showing against New Mexico Highlands back in February.

He is the first transfer addition for Boyle this offseason as the CU roster goes through plenty of change coming out of its NCAA Tournament run behind the play of da Silva and KJ Simpson. The Buffs are losing both players, who were the top two scorers this season, in addition to several other key pieces.

Four of the five players that averaged double figures this year will not be returning to the team next season, and freshman Cody Williams (11.9 ppg) is expected to announce his departure from the program in favor of a move to the NBA draft soon.

There is more work to be done for Boyle as there are a few more spots to fill on his roster for 2024-25, but the addition of Baskin gives CU a proven scorer moving into the fall.