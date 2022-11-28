Colorado won a head-to-head battle with former head coach Mel Tucker's program Monday when the Buffs secured an important commitment for the 2023 class. High three-star athlete Morgan Pearson (Ardmore (Okla.) Plainview High School) was offered by both CU and Michigan State earlier in the month.

He took visits to both schools on consecutive weekends as the regular season came to a close. However, the Buffs proved to him enough that Boulder is where he needs to be pushing the versatile 6-foot-1 recruit to announce his pledge Monday after visiting CU over the weekend for the final game of the year.

Pearson is now one of the highest-rated prospects in the 2023 class marking continued success for interim head coach Mike Sanford and the rest of the current Buffs coaches. Since former head coach Karl Dorrell was fired by CU, the program has added four commitments to the group.

The latest one is the highest-rated of the bunch, according to Rivals, with Pearson being ranked as the eighth-best recruit in the Oklahoma this cycle. He grabbed early offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh and Iowa State but ultimately it came down to whether or not he'd end up playing in East Lansing or Boulder.