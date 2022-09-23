Colorado picked up a commitment from 2023 shooting guard Courtney Anderson Jr., out of Dublin High School in Richmond, Calif., on Friday.

The 6-foot-5 Anderson averaged 20.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game last season while shooting 31 percent (40 of 129) on 3-pointers, per MaxPreps.

Anderson is not yet rated by Rivals. He also had offers from Arizona State, Cal, Nevada, Cal Poly, San Jose State and South Florida.

Anderson is the son of former NFL tight end Courtney Anderson, who was a seventh-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2004 out of San Jose State. He finished with 62 career receptions for 763 yards and 6 touchdowns.