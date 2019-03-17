CUSportsNation.com

BOULDER – The University of Colorado has accepted a bid to the 2019 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) and will host Dayton in a first round game on Tuesday, March 19, at the CU Events Center.

The Buffaloes are the No. 4 seed in one of four eight-team regions and host the No. 5 Flyers for a 9 p.m. MT tip on ESPN2. The winner of Tuesday’s game will play the winner of top-seeded Alabama and eighth-seeded Norfolk State in the second round, to be announced, March 21-25.

Ticket information for Tuesday’s game will be available soon.

Second round games and the regional finals (March 26-27) will be played on campus sites at the highest seeded team barring any institutional conflicts. The NIT semifinals will take place on Tuesday, April 2, at Madison Square Garden in New York, with the championship game on Thursday, April 4. This will be the 82nd NIT to conclude at the iconic New York City arena.

Dayton is 21-11 overall and finished third in the Atlantic 10 Conference at 13-5. The Flyers lost to eventual champion Saint Louis in the quarterfinals of the A-10 Tournament. This will be the fourth meeting between Colorado and Dayton, and first since 2013, with the Buffaloes holding a 2-1 series lead. The two teams are also scheduled to meet during the non conference schedule in December at the Chicago Legends Classic.

Colorado makes its 11th NIT appearance and second in three seasons. Colorado lost a first round game at UCF in 2017 in its last trip.

Colorado is 11-9 all-time in the NIT, winning the title in 1940. The Buffaloes also have a runner-up finish in 1938, a third place showing in 1991 and a semifinal appearance in 2011.

Overall, this will be Colorado's 26th postseason tournament past the conference level.

Colorado is 21-12 overall and finished tied for fourth place in the Pac-12 Conference at 10-8. The Buffaloes advanced to the Pac-12 Tournament before falling to top seed Washington. Colorado claimed its 10th 20-win season in team history and sixth under head coach Tad Boyle.