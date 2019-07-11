Back in mid-June, Colorado offensive graduate assistant coach Cordae Hankton issued Class of 2020 DT Mason Narcisse his first Pac-12 and first Power 5 offer.

Narcisse, who is 6-foot-2 and 287 pounds, has been highly sought after near home. The Laplace, LA. native has received seven in-state offers (Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Southern University and Tulane) and has 14 in total including CU.

As the summer progresses, Narcisse seems to be narrowing down his options, as can be inferred from his recent releasing of a Top 5 list.

Colorado, Central Florida, Tulane, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Lafayette are the schools Narcisse will be focusing on as he nears a decision on his recruitment.