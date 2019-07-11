Colorado appears in Top 5 of 2020 DT Mason Narcisse
Back in mid-June, Colorado offensive graduate assistant coach Cordae Hankton issued Class of 2020 DT Mason Narcisse his first Pac-12 and first Power 5 offer.
Narcisse, who is 6-foot-2 and 287 pounds, has been highly sought after near home. The Laplace, LA. native has received seven in-state offers (Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Southern University and Tulane) and has 14 in total including CU.
As the summer progresses, Narcisse seems to be narrowing down his options, as can be inferred from his recent releasing of a Top 5 list.
Colorado, Central Florida, Tulane, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Lafayette are the schools Narcisse will be focusing on as he nears a decision on his recruitment.
Top5️⃣(🐶🐃⚜️🌊⚔️) July....#Latech #Colarado #UlLafayette #Tulane #Ucf @IceeGraphics_ ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/pX9vZ6IktH— MasonNarcisse‼️ (@MasonNarcisse78) July 11, 2019
Even at this point, with Narcisse's potential commitment to Colorado up in the air, the fact that the Buffs, in large part thanks to Hankton, are close to picking pockets in the state of Louisiana once again is encouraging.
Interestingly, Colorado State also issued an offer to Narcisse, as well, but long story short, Colorado continues to do a good job in taking advantage of coaches' stomping grounds (Hankton is from New Orleans) and offering up otherwise overlooked talent.
Check out his highlights from St. Charles Catholic High School below.