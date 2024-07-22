Colorado men’s basketball has announced its non-conference schedule for 2024-25 in a release on Monday, and the Buffs will be spending a lot of time in the cozy confines of the CU Events Center this fall.

Colorado opens its eight-game home non-conference slate with a tilt against Eastern Washington on Monday, Nov. 4. The Eagles are coming off of a Big Sky regular season championship before losing in the first round of the conference tournament last season.

The schedule then lightens up a bit with visits from Northern Colorado, Cal State Fullerton and Harvard over the ensuing two weeks. The matchup against the Bears is a rematch from last season, when Colorado prevailed 90-68.

After four games, the Buffs head to Hawai’i for the Maui Invitational, where they will take on a stacked field. Colorado will join two-time defending national champion UConn along with Auburn, Memphis, Dayton, Iowa State, Michigan State and North Carolina at the prestigious tournament from Nov. 25-27.

After testing themselves against top competition, the Buffs return home to take on Pacific on Dec. 2 before preparing for the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The rematch of last season’s epic clash against Colorado State in Fort Collins will take place in Boulder this season on Saturday, Dec. 7. Last year, the Rams held a slim lead throughout most of the contest before holding off a late CU push as the Buffs fell 88-83 on the road.

The Buffs will need to reset quickly after their rivalry showdown, as they host South Dakota State in their next game on Friday, Dec. 13. The Jackrabbits swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships in the Summit League last season and made their second NCAA tournament appearance in the last three seasons.

Colorado will close out its non-conference slate with a date with Bellarmine on Dec. 21 before the grueling 20-game Big 12 slate commences after the holiday break. Tip times for the non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.