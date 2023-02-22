Colorado has completely revamped its receiver group heading into the 2023 season, and Wednesday the Buffs received another big boost. South Florida's leading receiver, Xavier Weaver, announced his commitment to Deion Sanders' program after taking a visit to Boulder back in January.

The 6-foot-1 Orlando native visited Arkansas in January as well while Oklahoma and West Virginia were also in pursuit of Weaver this winter.

The fourth-year junior led the Bulls in every major receiving category as he caught 53 passes for for a career-high 718 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns in the 2022 season. Over the last two years, Weaver has combined for 94 catches, 1,433 yards receiving and 8 receiving touchdowns.

Weaver's productive 2022 season led to him earning second-team All-AAC honors as a junior as voted on by coaches across the league. He was also named to the Phil Steele and Athlon Sports all-conference teams in the AAC.

His 1,735 receiving yards is good enough for fourth all-time in the USF record books, and he is sixth among all players at the school with 116 career receptions.

Weaver will again get to team up with another USF player in Boulder. Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. joined the Buffs earlier in the offseason and is already on campus at CU after wrapping up his time with the Bulls.

The duo combined for 90 catches and 1,269 yards receiving to go with 9 receiving touchdowns for the Bulls in 2022.

Colorado also has its top two receivers returning with Montana Lemonious-Craig (23 catches, 359 yards) and Jordyn Tyson (22 catches, 470 yards) back with the Buffs this year.

The Buffs added two-way star Travis Hunter in the offseason as well, and he is likely to spend time at both cornerback and receiver once again as he makes the move to Boulder.

Sanders and his staff will also be bringing in several freshmen at the position including four-star recruits Omarion Miller and Adam Hopkins.

Colorado was previously credited with the top-rated transfer class this offseason, according to Rivals, and the addition of Weaver only strengthens that group. The new CU receiver is currently rated as the 304th-ranked transfer player in the Rivals rankings.

Weaver is expected to join the Buffs after completing the spring semester at USF.