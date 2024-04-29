Colorado continued to add size to its 2024-25 roster Monday when it picked up a commitment from former Grace College star Elijah Malone.

Malone played four seasons with the Lancers and produced in all of them, scoring nearly 2,000 points and surpassing 1,000 rebounds during his 139-game career with the Lancers.

As a senior, Malone scored 17.3 points, grabbed 8.3 rebounds, and blocked 2.5 shots per game. He was named the NAIA National Player of the Year at the end of the season, and he also won the Bevo Francis Award for the best player in small college basketball (Div. II, Div. III, NAIA, junior college).

Malone had visited Boise State, Indiana, Notre Dame and Colorado before announcing he would be committing to the Buffs on Monday. He is listed at 6-foot-10 and comes to Boulder with one year of eligibility remaining.

Malone is the third transfer addition in the CU frontcourt, joining former Colorado Mesa star Travor Baskin and Washington State wing Andrej Jakimovski. He now joins a front line that includes sophomores Assane Diop and Bangot Dak.