After a much-needed bye week during the weekend of Nov. 2, Colorado heads back out on the road to start a very difficult November slate. First up is a trip to Lubbock, Texas – never an easy place to play – for a matchup with the frisky Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Buffs have won on the road against Texas Tech just once in five meetings in Lubbock, with the lone win coming during the most recent trip in 2007. On paper, the Buffs should have their chances to win this one as well. The Red Raiders, like CU, were picked in the middle of the pack in the preseason Big 12 media poll, slotting in two spots above the Buffs at No. 9. The Buffs will have their hands full in this one, though, as Texas Tech returns quarterback Behren Morton, and head coach Joey McGuire has posted a winning record in each of his first two seasons with the team. Let’s take a look at what McGuire and the Red Raiders bring to the table.

Texas Tech summary

Head Coach: Joey McGuire (15-11 in 2 seasons at Texas Tech) 2023 record: (7-6, 5-4 Big 12) 2023 postseason: 34-14 win in Independence Bowl vs Cal Total offense: 386.7 yards per game (64th in FBS) Total defense: 389.5 yards allowed per game (79th) Scoring offense: 27.4 points per game (62nd) Scoring defense: 26.0 points allowed per game (61st) Series history vs Colorado: Series tied 5-5

Offensive outlook

Key departures: WR Xavier White, WR Myles Price, TE Baylor Cupp, OT Monroe Mills, IOL Rusty Staats, IOL Dennis Wilburn Key returners: QB Behren Morton, RB Tahj Brooks, WR Coy Eakin, OL Caleb Rodgers Key additions: WR Josh Kelly, WR Caleb Douglas, TE Jalin Conyers, OL Davion Carter, OT Jaxon Hughes, OT Sterling Porcher, OG Vinny Sciury Texas Tech’s offense struggled to find explosive plays last season, largely due to a lack of explosiveness in the wide receiver room. The Red Raiders have addressed that in a big way this offseason with one of the biggest transfer additions in the Big 12, luring former Washington State wideout Josh Kelly to Lubbock to be their top guy on the outside. Kelly nearly reached the 1,000 yard mark for the Cougars last season, and Buff fans will be all too familiar with his skills after he torched the Buffs for 130 yards in that forgettable rout in Pullman a year ago. Kelly will be making life easier for quarterback Behren Morton (1,754 yards, 15 TD), who became the starter early last season and made eight starts for Texas Tech, giving many Red Raider fans hope that he is the quarterback of the future. The addition of Jalin Conyers will also take some of the load off of Morton, as the 6-foot-4 tight end is a big target in the passing game and an asset as a blocker as well. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley can also lean on the ground game with star running back Tahj Brooks (1,541 yards, 10 TD) back in the fold. The Texas native will be running behind an almost entirely new offensive line, as McGuire’s squad will rely on a number of transfers up front this season. Interior players Davion Carter (23 starts at Memphis) and Vinny Sciury (33 starts at Toledo) stand out as two additions that can have a big impact. The one returner up front for the Red Raiders is a good one – right tackle Caleb Rodgers has made 42 consecutive starts.

Defensive outlook