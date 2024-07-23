In a season that will be full of renewed rivalries for Colorado, Week 2 will ignite one that is a little fresher. After a difficult season-opener against North Dakota State, Deion Sanders and the Buffs will hit the road for the first time in 2024 when they head to Lincoln to take on Nebraska in the second week of a cupcake-less non-conference slate. The Huskers will be looking to turn the tables after a 36-14 beatdown at the hands of the Buffs last season in Boulder. Nebraska has gotten the better of the Buffs for the majority of the programs’ long-standing rivalry, winning 49 of the 72 meetings overall, but Colorado comes into this one on a three-game winning streak against the rivals. There was last season’s routine contest, but CU fans will fondly remember Steven Montez to Laviska Shenault in Lincoln in 2018 or the flea flicker in 2019 as a pair of classic Colorado victories. In 2024, the Buffs are up against a completely different squad, a Nebraska program looking to restore its rich tradition now in Year 2 under Matt Rhule. The Week 2 contest will take place on Saturday, Sep. 7, at 5:30 p.m. MST, and the game will be broadcast on NBC. Here’s what CU is up against in the latest edition of this rivalry.

Nebraska Summary

Advertisement

Head Coach: Matt Rhule (52-50 in 9 college seasons, 2nd at Nebraska) 2023 record: (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) 2023 result: No postseason Total offense: 312.8 yards per game (T-115th in FBS) Total defense: 303.5 yards allowed per game (11th) Scoring offense: 18.0 points per game (120th) Scoring defense: 18.3 points allowed per game (13th) Series history vs Colorado: Nebraska leads 49-21-2

Offensive outlook

Key departures: QB Jeff Sims, RB Anthony Grant, WR Billy Kemp IV, OL Nouredin Nouili Key returners: RB Gabe Ervin Jr., TE Thomas Fidone II, RT Bryce Benhart, C Ben Scott Key additions: QB Dylan Raiola, WR Jahmal Banks The Nebraska offense was unquestionably the weak link last season, ranking near the bottom in both total offense and scoring offense last season. For most of the year, the Huskers couldn’t move the ball, and when they could they tripped over themselves with turnovers and penalties. The loss in Boulder was no exception, as the Huskers gave the ball away four times and even the simplest of tasks like catching a snap and executing a handoff became a chore. All signs point to improvement on this side of the ball in 2024. Jeff Sims will be replaced by five-star freshman phenom Dylan Raiola, one of the top quarterback recruits in the nation. Raiola’s decision to flip from Georgia to Nebraska was one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, and while there may be an adjustment period to the college game, Raiola will likely give Nebraska improved production over Sims’ subpar play last season. The Huskers also added a No. 1 receiver in Wake Forest transfer Jahmal Banks, who has over 100 catches and 1,200 yards with 13 touchdowns over the last two seasons. The big test facing this Nebraska offense will come up front. All five Nebraska offensive line starters this fall had starting experience last season, three of them with the main unit and the other two with multiple games filling in for injured teammates. Center Ben Scott and right tackle Bryce Benhart are both back after honorable mention All-Big Ten selections, and Benhart already has a share of Nebraska’s program record for starts on the offensive line with 41.

Defensive outlook