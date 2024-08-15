PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Colorado 2024 schedule outlook: CU continues home slate against Cincinnati

Scott Satterfield is looking to build off of a 3-9 debut season with Cincinnati last year.
Scott Satterfield is looking to build off of a 3-9 debut season with Cincinnati last year. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Troy Finnegan • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@troyfinnegan

Following games against two very tough conference opponents in Kansas State and Arizona, the Buffs get a slightly more manageable opponent, on paper, when Cincinnati makes the trip to Boulder in Week 9.

In 2023 it was a season of firsts for Cincinnati, its first as a member of the Big 12 and the first under new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats' first season in the Power Five was a major struggle, as they managed to win just one conference game and finished 3-9 overall.

The media doesn’t seem to think things will be getting much better for the Bearcats, who were picked 14th out of 16 teams in the preseason Big 12 media poll. They finished ahead of only Houston and Arizona State.

This could be a potential trap game for the Buffs after a grinding first half of the schedule and two difficult games leading in, so they will need to be on high alert when Cincy comes to town. The game will take place on Oct. 26 with time and TV designation still to be determined.

Let’s check out how the Bearcats will look in 2024.

Cincinnati summary

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield (79-57 in 11 college seasons, 2nd at Cincinnati)

2023 record: (3-9, 1-8 Big 12)

2023 result: No postseason

Total offense: 426.1 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Total defense: 402.8 yards allowed per game (93rd)

Scoring offense: 24.1 points per game (84th)

Scoring defense: 30.0 points allowed per game (100th)

Series history vs Colorado: Colorado leads 1-0

Offensive outlook

