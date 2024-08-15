Colorado 2024 schedule outlook: CU continues home slate against Cincinnati
Following games against two very tough conference opponents in Kansas State and Arizona, the Buffs get a slightly more manageable opponent, on paper, when Cincinnati makes the trip to Boulder in Week 9.
In 2023 it was a season of firsts for Cincinnati, its first as a member of the Big 12 and the first under new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats' first season in the Power Five was a major struggle, as they managed to win just one conference game and finished 3-9 overall.
The media doesn’t seem to think things will be getting much better for the Bearcats, who were picked 14th out of 16 teams in the preseason Big 12 media poll. They finished ahead of only Houston and Arizona State.
This could be a potential trap game for the Buffs after a grinding first half of the schedule and two difficult games leading in, so they will need to be on high alert when Cincy comes to town. The game will take place on Oct. 26 with time and TV designation still to be determined.
Let’s check out how the Bearcats will look in 2024.
Cincinnati summary
Head Coach: Scott Satterfield (79-57 in 11 college seasons, 2nd at Cincinnati)
2023 record: (3-9, 1-8 Big 12)
2023 result: No postseason
Total offense: 426.1 yards per game (33rd in FBS)
Total defense: 402.8 yards allowed per game (93rd)
Scoring offense: 24.1 points per game (84th)
Scoring defense: 30.0 points allowed per game (100th)
Series history vs Colorado: Colorado leads 1-0
Offensive outlook
