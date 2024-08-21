PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Colorado 2024 schedule outlook: Buffs seek revenge at home against Utah

Deion Sanders had high praise for Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham last season.
Deion Sanders had high praise for Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham last season. (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)
Troy Finnegan • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@troyfinnegan

Colorado’s three-game closing stretch may just be the most difficult in the country. While the Big 12 may not have the same top-end talent of last year’s Pac-12, the depth of the conference is sure to be felt throughout the course of the season.

After a difficult road trip to Lubbock, the Buffs finish their regular season schedule with games against three of the top conference title contenders coming into the season, the first of which is an awfully familiar opponent.

Kyle Whittingham, Cam Rising and Utah will make the trip to Boulder on Nov. 16, a place where they have enjoyed plenty of success together. The all-time series between the Buffs and the Utes is pretty close, but the recent results are pretty ugly if you support the black and gold. Utah has won seven meetings in a row, including a 63-21 demolition in its last trip to Folsom Field in 2022. Whittingham’s club has high expectations once again in 2024, earning the nod as the preseason favorite in the conference.

It will be Shedeur Sanders’ first time facing off against the Utes after the star quarterback missed last year’s season finale with a fracture in his back. Backup Ryan Staub filled in admirably in a close 23-17 loss to a banged up Utah team that was also playing without multiple quarterbacks, including Rising.

The Nov. 16 contest is still without a kickoff time and broadcast information. Let’s take a look at what CU is up against to end the long losing streak against the Utes.

Utah summary

Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham (162-79 in 19 college seasons, all at Utah)

2023 record: (8-5, 5-4 Pac-12)

2023 result: 14-7 loss in Las Vegas Bowl vs Northwestern

Total offense: 348.4 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Total defense: 307.2 yards allowed per game (13th)

Scoring offense: 23.2 points per game (98th)

Scoring defense: 19.3 points allowed per game (19th)

Series history vs Colorado: Utah leads 35-32-1

Offensive outlook

