Colorado’s three-game closing stretch may just be the most difficult in the country. While the Big 12 may not have the same top-end talent of last year’s Pac-12, the depth of the conference is sure to be felt throughout the course of the season.

After a difficult road trip to Lubbock, the Buffs finish their regular season schedule with games against three of the top conference title contenders coming into the season, the first of which is an awfully familiar opponent.

Kyle Whittingham, Cam Rising and Utah will make the trip to Boulder on Nov. 16, a place where they have enjoyed plenty of success together. The all-time series between the Buffs and the Utes is pretty close, but the recent results are pretty ugly if you support the black and gold. Utah has won seven meetings in a row, including a 63-21 demolition in its last trip to Folsom Field in 2022. Whittingham’s club has high expectations once again in 2024, earning the nod as the preseason favorite in the conference.

It will be Shedeur Sanders’ first time facing off against the Utes after the star quarterback missed last year’s season finale with a fracture in his back. Backup Ryan Staub filled in admirably in a close 23-17 loss to a banged up Utah team that was also playing without multiple quarterbacks, including Rising.

The Nov. 16 contest is still without a kickoff time and broadcast information. Let’s take a look at what CU is up against to end the long losing streak against the Utes.