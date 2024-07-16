We’re less than a month away from fall camp starting up, and it’s time to take a look at who the Buffs are going to be seeing on the opposite sideline this year. While the 2024 schedule may not have the same top-end difficulty that it had in the very strong Pac-12 last season, the depth of the Big 12 combined with a few tricky nonconference opponents should provide a stern test for Colorado.

First up for CU is one of the most successful college football programs this century in North Dakota State. The Bison have won nine FCS championships over the last 13 seasons to go along with runs to the quarterfinals, semifinals twice and the championship game in 2022. When asked about NDSU at Big 12 media day last week, Deion Sanders was less than thrilled about seeing the FCS powerhouse on the schedule and had high praise for the program.

“They’re good! They’re really darn good,” Sanders exclaimed when asked about his week one opponent. “I’m mad at (athletic director) Rick George right now for putting them on the schedule to open up with them. Like, can you give me a layup or something?

“Those guys are wonderful. Their staff has always been amongst the best. Many people have matriculated from that staff to go to higher levels. Those kids play their butts off, they play tough, they don’t make many mistakes. They’re accustomed to winning, they don’t give a darn about being at home or on the road. That does not faze them whatsoever. We just can’t wait to see it. I know it’s a national television game, I believe it’s a Thursday night game. Hopefully not too late. But we can’t wait to see them. It’s gonna be a phenomenal game, a phenomenal matchup. That program is second to none.”

NDSU will have to lean on that infrastructure and pedigree as they manage more staff turnover heading into 2024. Former head coach Matt Entz has departed Fargo for an assistant coaching job at USC. In his place, the Bison have turned to former offensive coordinator Tim Polasek after three seasons as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator.

The Buffs will host the season opening-contest on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. and the game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN. Let’s dive deeper into this North Dakota State team and what they’ll bring to Boulder next month.