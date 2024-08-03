After 13 seasons away, Colorado steps back into the Big 12 in 2024 with championship aspirations under Deion Sanders.

There’s no rest for the Buffs after a three-game nonconference slate that includes two huge rivalry games and a stiff FCS test against North Dakota State. A week after playing the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Fort Collins, the Buffs dive right into Big 12 play with a matchup against an old conference foe in Baylor.

Colorado hasn’t squared off with Baylor since the Buffs departed for the Pac-12, with the Bears winning their last meeting back in 2010. The two teams played seven times as members of the Big 12 and nine times before that, with CU just edging Baylor out, 9-7, in the head-to-head matchups.

The Buffs will host the reunion at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sept. 21, with game time and TV designation still to be determined. Let’s check out what Dave Aranda and the Bears will look like in 2024.