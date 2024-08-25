PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Colorado 2024 schedule outlook: Buffs face Oklahoma State in season finale

Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II joined an exclusive 2,000-yard club in 2023.
Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II joined an exclusive 2,000-yard club in 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Troy Finnegan • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@troyfinnegan

Colorado gets to return home for its season finale this season, a game that it is hoping has major Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff implications. Its opponent, Oklahoma State, will have similar goals that time of year after welcoming back quarterback Alan Bowman and landing at No. 3 in the preseason Big 12 media poll.

The Buffs and the Cowboys have met plenty of times as Big 12 foes, but CU fans will want to forget their most recent meeting. Oklahoma State thrashed CU 38-8 in the 2016 Alamo Bowl, ending the Buffs’ Cinderella 10-win season on a sour note.

The Cowboys are led by one of the iconic faces in college football, Mike Gundy, who is the longest tenured coach in the Big 12. Gundy’s first season in Stillwater was in 2005, but he has won just one conference championship in that time. He is surely hoping that 2024 can bring him a second.

Colorado and Oklahoma State will square off on Friday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. in Boulder and the game will be broadcast on ABC. Let’s check out what Gundy is working with in Year 20 in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State summary

Head Coach: Mike Gundy (166-79 in 19 seasons, all at Oklahoma State)

2023 record: (10-4, 7-2 Big 12)2023 result: 31-23 win vs Texas A&M in Texas Bowl

Total offense: 431.8 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Total defense: 441.8 yards allowed per game (122nd)

Scoring offense: 29.6 points per game (53rd)

Scoring defense: 28.6 points allowed per game (T-86th)

Series history vs Colorado: Colorado leads 24-20-1

Offensive outlook

