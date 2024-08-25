Colorado gets to return home for its season finale this season, a game that it is hoping has major Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff implications. Its opponent, Oklahoma State, will have similar goals that time of year after welcoming back quarterback Alan Bowman and landing at No. 3 in the preseason Big 12 media poll.

The Buffs and the Cowboys have met plenty of times as Big 12 foes, but CU fans will want to forget their most recent meeting. Oklahoma State thrashed CU 38-8 in the 2016 Alamo Bowl, ending the Buffs’ Cinderella 10-win season on a sour note.

The Cowboys are led by one of the iconic faces in college football, Mike Gundy, who is the longest tenured coach in the Big 12. Gundy’s first season in Stillwater was in 2005, but he has won just one conference championship in that time. He is surely hoping that 2024 can bring him a second.

Colorado and Oklahoma State will square off on Friday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. in Boulder and the game will be broadcast on ABC. Let’s check out what Gundy is working with in Year 20 in Stillwater.