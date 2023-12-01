Colorado couldn’t overcome rival Colorado State in its first true road test Wednesday night, but the second half provided a glimmer of hope for what’s to come this season.

Cody Williams, the five-star freshman phenom, has flashed potential as a defensive savant and a transition monster in the early part of the season, but he has been coming along much more slowly in the half court.

The first half up in Fort Collins was much of the same for the former Perry High School (Gilbert, Arizona) star. Williams was shut out in the opening 20 minutes of his first Rocky Mountain Showdown, taking just three shots and failing to make much of an impact on the offensive end as the Buffs fell behind 41-26 at halftime.

In the second half, however, there was a shift. Along with KJ Simpson, Williams clearly took it upon himself to attack at will, both in transition and in the half court, and score, and it paid off. The young freshman scored all 21 of his points in the second half, showcasing his raw talent on the offensive end of the floor. Williams carved up the Rams defense in multiple ways, knocking down a three and attacking the rim, using both his athleticism and showcasing great touch around the basket.