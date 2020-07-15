CUSportsNation - Coaching continuity and capable helping hands = key for Alex Fontenot

The 2019 season broke an ongoing streak that began in 2016 which saw Colorado boast a running back who eclipsed 1,000 yards of rushing in three straight years. Phil Lindsay did it in back-to-back fashion in 2016 and 2017, while Travon McMillian finished with 1,009 yards (accounting for yards lost) in 2018.

Alex Fontenot rushes during Colorado's 20-14 win over Washington on Nov. 23, 2019 (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

Then, this past season in 2019, Alex Fontenot, after carrying the ball 11 times in 12 games played as a freshman in 2018, finished with 917, averaging 79.5 yards per game. Fontenot wound up missing Colorado's Game 9 on the road at UCLA and based on his averages and perhaps with a little luck, had he played all of CU's 12 games last year, the 1,000-yard rusher streak would very well have continued. While it's not worth shedding tears about a broken streak, the 2020 season and the potential for a fourth 1,000-yard-plus rusher in five years does seem worthy of anticipation. In similar fashion to Sefo Liufau handing the keys of the car to Steven Montez in a smooth successor-like transition, the same could be said of the running backs room over the last few years. Lindsay never had a serious challenge for first fiddle, nor did McMillian, who quickly entrenched himself as the main guy during his lone graduate transfer season in a Colorado uniform. Point being, when fall camp rolled around last season, the tailback position was open for the first time in awhile. Luckily for the Buffs, Fontenot, as a redshirt sophomore, proved capable. While their teammates in many cases can't say the same, Colorado's running backs have benefitted from the constant presence of Darian Hagan, whose personal touch at that position group can be seen without having to squint one's eyes. “It’s really nice not having to switch out a new coach every year like some of our other groups have had to deal with," Fontenot said. "Having Hagan here by my side since I got here my freshman year has really helped me develop into a better football player.”

