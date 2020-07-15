CUSportsNation - Coaching continuity and capable helping hands = key for Alex Fontenot

Coaching continuity and capable helping hands = key for Alex Fontenot
The 2019 season broke an ongoing streak that began in 2016 which saw Colorado boast a running back who eclipsed 1,000 yards of rushing in three straight years.
Phil Lindsay did it in back-to-back fashion in 2016 and 2017, while Travon McMillian finished with 1,009 yards (accounting for yards lost) in 2018.
Then, this past season in 2019, Alex Fontenot, after carrying the ball 11 times in 12 games played as a freshman in 2018, finished with 917, averaging 79.5 yards per game.
Fontenot wound up missing Colorado's Game 9 on the road at UCLA and based on his averages and perhaps with a little luck, had he played all of CU's 12 games last year, the 1,000-yard rusher streak would very well have continued.
While it's not worth shedding tears about a broken streak, the 2020 season and the potential for a fourth 1,000-yard-plus rusher in five years does seem worthy of anticipation.
In similar fashion to Sefo Liufau handing the keys of the car to Steven Montez in a smooth successor-like transition, the same could be said of the running backs room over the last few years.
Lindsay never had a serious challenge for first fiddle, nor did McMillian, who quickly entrenched himself as the main guy during his lone graduate transfer season in a Colorado uniform.
Point being, when fall camp rolled around last season, the tailback position was open for the first time in awhile.
Luckily for the Buffs, Fontenot, as a redshirt sophomore, proved capable. While their teammates in many cases can't say the same, Colorado's running backs have benefitted from the constant presence of Darian Hagan, whose personal touch at that position group can be seen without having to squint one's eyes.
“It’s really nice not having to switch out a new coach every year like some of our other groups have had to deal with," Fontenot said. "Having Hagan here by my side since I got here my freshman year has really helped me develop into a better football player.”
While Fontenot did most of the heavy lifting last year, Jaren Mangham got thrown into the deep end as a true freshman and proved his buoyancy, rushing for 441 yards and a 4.12 yards per carry average.
What's more, when Fontenot was unavailable against UCLA, Mangham earned his first career start and rushed 17 times for 77 yards.
While highly touted freshman Ashaad Clayton surely is knocking on the door for touches in 2020, Fontenot saw enough from Mangham last season to have a good deal of confidence in him.
“He’s done a lot of growing," Fontenot said of Mangham. "He had to realize things by (gaining) knowledge through playing and he’s slowly learning. (He) still has some things to learn but I know his mind is in a good place and with that being said, I know he’s going to do all he can to try to be the next man up.”
In terms of voluntary workouts, Fontenot and the tailbacks have been running sprints daily, lifting three out of five days per week and overall getting back in the groove of things.
The last few weeks have allowed him to get a further gauge on his fellow running backs, some of whom he's seen, others, like Clayton, Joe Davis and Jarek Broussard, look more so to prove themselves.
“I see their drive and how hungry they are to get on the field and show the world what they can do," Fontenot said. "I know how good they are and what they can do. They just want to show other people and my main goal (right now) is trying to build them up.”
As is the case with most position groups, the more capable helping hands you have to give the starter a breather, the better.
For Fontenot, he looks forward to winning the starting gig once more as well as seeing how the other pieces within the running backs room can contribute on offense.
"...It’s hard to do it all," he said. "Everybody needs somebody when it comes to the running back position and I think getting them ready and them being ready to step up to the plate is something I’m really hoping for.”