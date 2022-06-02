Clay Patterson giving CU a recruiting presence in Oklahoma

Traditionally, Colorado has not had much of a recruiting presence in Oklahoma over the last several recruiting cycles.

While the Buffaloes have experienced considerable turnover with respect to its football coaching staff since 2018, neither Mike MacIntyre, Mel Tucker or their collective assistants possessed a recruiting footprint within the Sooner State.

The same could have been said of Karl Dorrell during his first two years at the helm in Boulder.

However, with Dorrell revamping his assistant coaches in the 2021 offseason, ultimately adding six new faces underneath him, that appears likely to change.

That'll be specifically due to tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Clay Patterson, a native of Morris, Okla., a sleepy town of under 1,500 due south of Tulsa.

Patterson played high school and college football in his home state, eventually starting his coaching career at Southeastern Oklahoma in 2003.

After a handful of stops in Texas (Tarleton State, Texas A&M-Kingsville and Trinity Valley Community College) from 2006-2015, Patterson got his first head coaching gig at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, a position he held in 2016 and 2017.

By the time he joined Minnesota's staff in 2018, where he'd eventually cross paths with new CU offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, Patterson had learned the lay of the land in Oklahoma from a recruiting point of view.

Now, Patterson is bringing that familiarity with Oklahoma to Colorado, as, in the last month, he's issued a series of offers to Sooner State prospects.