Clay Patterson excited to work with Brady Russell and CU's young TEs

Not many FBS programs had a tight end lead their team in both receptions and receiving yards last year, but that's exactly how things played out for the Buffaloes in 2021, with then-junior Brady Russell emerging as a favorite target of quarterback Brendon Lewis '.

In a year full of offensive struggles for Colorado, Russell led the Buffs with 25 catches and 307 yards.

Russell also caught 20 passes for 5-plus yards, leading the team, while his 65-yard reception vs. Southern California on Oct. 2 was the longest pass the Buffaloes completed all season long.

Clay Patterson, whom Karl Dorrell named tight ends coach on Jan. 9, is looking forward to the veteran presence of Russell within his tight ends room.

“I’m very excited about Brady, because he’s basically a professional at this point, going into his sixth year of eligibility. When we played Colorado earlier (in the 2021) season, our defensive staff brought up Brady to me…I was excited watching him then, and then coming back and watching his film — I’m very excited about him.

"I love kids like him that come from a walk-on situation, (who) has a chip on his shoulder. He’s hungry for everything he gets and I’m excited to see him grow and teach him the offense, but really, just put him in a good situation.”

Other than Russell, a senior this year, there is not much experience at tight end behind him.

Matt Lynch, the Buffs' No. 2 tight end, completed his master's degree and has now started a new chapter in life following college.

Behind Russell, that leaves four redshirt freshmen: Caleb Fauria, Louis Passarello, Erik Olsen and Austin Smith, plus incoming true freshman Zach Courtney.