Class of 2022 grows with California cornerback Jason Oliver

The Buffaloes made a late addition to their Class of 2022 Friday, as Bakersfield (Liberty) Calif. cornerback Jason Oliver joined the herd.

Oliver, a 6-foot-0, 170-pound prospect, chose the Buffs over scholarship offers from Utah, California, Oregon State and others.

Oliver is the fourth cornerback to sign with the Buffaloes as part of their 2022 class, joining Joshua Wiggins, Keyshon Mills and Simeon Harris.

All three aforementioned other corners were recruited by now-departed coach Demetrice Martin, who left his position overseeing Colorado's cornerbacks in late December to assume a similar position at Oregon.

Karl Dorrell ended up hiring Rod Chance as his new cornerbacks coach, effectively swapping coaches with Oregon, as Chance had coached the Ducks' corners for the past two seasons.

Recently, cornerback became a position of increased need for the Buffaloes in the aftermath of their two starters at the position, Christian Gonzalez and Mekhi Blackmon, both entering the transfer portal.

Gonzalez recently followed Martin to Eugene while Blackmon has yet to make a decision.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, the Buffs will return juniors Jaylen Striker and Nigel Bethel at corner, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries during the 2021 season.

Colorado's trio of true freshman corners, Kaylin Moore, Nikko Reed and Tyrin Taylor, all of whom saw extended action last season, will comprise the core of the position group, as far as experience is concerned and despite their youth.

Oliver is an early enrollee at CU and will join the Buffaloes as well as begin his classes at Colorado shortly.