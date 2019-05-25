Class of 2020 three-star ATH Malik Johnson has Colorado in his Top 5
In a recent interview with CUSportsNation, three-star WR from The Woodlands, TX., placed Colorado in his list of top schools along with Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis and Florida Atlantic.It's likel...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news